Protestors to gather Wednesday; calling for indictment of CPD officer who shot, killed Anthony Alvarez

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Protesters will gather tonight, to call for the indictment of a Chicago police officer who shot and killed Anthony Alvarez.

The protest will be at the CPD 16th district station. That's where officer Evan Solano is expected to return to work after a 20-day suspension for the shooting.

Alvarez, 22, was shot and killed after a foot chase in Portage Park in March 2021.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) recommended that Solano be fired. Supt. David Brown disagreed.

A police board member reviewed the case and ruled in favor of Supt. Brown, and ordered suspensions for Solano and his partner.