Chicago Police Board rules against COPA's recommendation that Officer Evan Solano, who shot and killed Anthony Alvarez, be fired

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Police Board has decided not to fire the officer who shot and killed 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez after a foot pursuit last year – contrary to the recommendations of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

The chief administrator of COPA had recommended that Officer Evan Solano be fired for the shooting that killed Alvarez. Police Supt. Brown disagreed – finding there was insufficient evidence to support the claims of violating departmental rules, including claims that he had used inappropriate force.

The Police Board ruled that Solano had acted reasonably under the circumstances, and ruled in favor of Supt. Brown and against the recommendation that Solano be fired.

Alvarez was shot by Solano while holding a gun in his right hand as he was running away from Solano and his partner on March 31, 2021.

Surveillance video from the night of the shooting, which happened in the early-morning hours on Wednesday, March 31 - shows a squad car chasing Alvarez at a gas station in Portage Park.

Officer Solano's body camera shows him running down an alley and eventually around a corner onto a front lawn near Laramie Avenue and Eddy Street. Alvarez's back was facing the officer at the moment he was shot, but a gun was visible in his right hand, moving from right to left. Solano shot him in the back and knee.

Alvarez was shot and killed two days after another officer shot and killed 13-year-old Adam Toledo in Little Village. Both incidents involved foot pursuits.

But while Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx ruled that the officers in both incidents might have violated foot pursuit policies, she also declined to file charges against either officer in March.

A new foot pursuit policy was unveiled this year. One of the biggest changes to the policy is that Chicago Police officers will no longer be able to chase after someone just because they run away. Instead, officers will now have to conduct a balancing test, and there also will now be accountability and data on foot chases.