Protesters take to Chicago streets in march against overturning of Roe v. Wade

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A day after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark abortion right bill Roe v. Wade decision, people hit the streets again in Chicago to make their voices heard.

Saturday's first rally and march began in rainy weather around noon. It was led by Chicago for Abortion Rights, the same coalition of 45 organizations that led Friday night's massive rally and march through the streets of downtown Chicago.

Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton was among several who spoke passionately about what comes next in a post-Roe country. Stratton says the women who will suffer the most from the Supreme Court's decision are Black and Brown women, poor, immigrant and disabled women and trans and non-binary people. She laid out some marching orders for the crowd.

"We must open our doors to women traveling across state lines and do anything we can to provide safe accommodations and a warm meal, letting them know that they are not alone," she said. "Can we do that? We must donate to organizations, many led by Black and Brown women that are actively doing the work on the ground to protect the health and safety of women and trans and non-binary individuals who now have an even bigger target on their backs. Can we do that?"

Several groups were also seen Friday celebrating the Supreme Court's decision.