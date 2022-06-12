Protesters demand mayor set aside affordable housing near Obama Center
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of protesters shut down an intersection near Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's home Saturday, demanding she take action to stop residents from being displaced by the future Obama Presidential Center.
Protesters say they are being priced out of their homes as developers snatch up property near Jackson Park.
They say the mayor promised to set aside lots for affordable housing, but so far she has not made good on that bargain.
