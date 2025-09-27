Protesters took to Daley Plaza calling for Cook Co. States Attorney to investigate Broadview ICE facility

Protesters call for Cook Co. States Attorney to investigate Broadview ICE facility

Protesters call for Cook Co. States Attorney to investigate Broadview ICE facility

Protesters call for Cook Co. States Attorney to investigate Broadview ICE facility

Protesters took to Daley Plaza Saturday afternoon, calling for Cook County State's Attorney Eileen Burke to investigate and close the Broadview ICE facility.

The demonstration was organized by a group called The Coalition Against the Trump Agenda.

A spokesman from the Cook County State's Attorney's Office told CBS News Chicago that their office does not conduct independent investigations into criminal conduct and does not have jurisdiction over federal agencies.

This comes as the protest outside the ICE facility in Broadview continues with clashes between protesters and ICE agents.