Police officer, bar employee hit by car while trying to break up fight in Chicago suburb

Police officer, bar employee hit by car after bar fight in Prospect Heights

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 22-year-old man was arrested after police said he hit an officer and a bar employee with his car early Sunday in northwest suburban Prospect Heights.

Police said the officer and employee were in the parking lot of HOME Bar around 4 a.m., trying to break up a fight, when one of the suspects jumped into his car and drove away, hitting and injuring them both.

Police arrested him a few minutes later in nearby Palatine. He failed a field sobriety test and has been charged with driving under the influence.

Additional felony charges were pending Sunday evening.

The officer suffered minor bruising. The bar employee was still in the hospital on Sunday, but was expected to be okay.