Prosecutor criticized over potential plea deal for man accused of shooting deputy Jon Samuelson

A La Porte County prosecutor is facing backlash over a reported plea deal for the man accused of shooting a sheriff's deputy.

Sharod Grafton, 22, was charged with attempted murder in the alleged shooting of deputy Jon Samuelson inside the emergency room of Franciscan Health Michigan City on Friday, May 22. He was also charged with battery against a public safety official and auto theft.

The deal would drop weapon enhancements from Grafton's charges, which could reduce a potential sentence by 20 years.

Samuelson's father says prosecutor Sean Fagan is going against the family's wishes.

"He told Quinn that he made the decision to make the plea deal because he did not want Jon to continue making a spectacle of himself," said Doug Samuelson. "Jon needs to have his day in court. Whether he walks into that court, goes by a walker or a wheelchair, Jon needs to be in that court."

A plea agreement would still need to be approved by a judge.

Grafton's next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 25.