Pro Palestinian activists demand to march outside Democratic National Convention in Chicago

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In about four months, the Democratic National Convention will come to Chicago, but on Saturday activist groups demanded their voices be heard. 

"If Biden loses the election, the only people responsible are the Democrats for allowing this genocide to happen," said 

Pro Palestinian activists are working with other social justice groups to demand to march outside the DNC. 

The group wants Democratic leaders, including President Joe Biden, to hear their calls for a ceasefire. 

The city has previously denied their requests to protest outside the United Center. 

First published on April 14, 2024

