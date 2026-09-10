Illinois Governor JB Pritzker calls GOP midterm convention "a clown show" at Democrats' Texas event

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker joined Democrats in Texas to share their own message as Republicans hold a midterm convention focused on President Trump.

Political parties typically do not hold conventions for midterm elections as there is no presidential candidate to select. Mr. Trump organized the two-day gathering in an attempt to boost Republican enthusiasm despite his low approval ratings, economic concerns and dissatisfaction over the war with Iran.

The speakers at the Democrats' event Wednesday said the convention focuses on the president at a time when many Americans are struggling.

"This bizarre Republican midterm convention here can't paper over the fact that Republicans have done nothing to earn your vote," Pritzker said.

Pritzker called the convention "a clown show" and called the GOP "clinically deranged and out of touch."

"And of course, we have Donald Trump himself, a president suffering from dementia who unleashed violence on our cities, jacked up our grocery prices, screwed our farmers and now has you paying for his gaudy golden ballroom," Pritzker continued.

Pritzker also commented on the president's executive order seeking to limit mail-in voting during the 2026 midterm and future elections. He said Trump knows his policies will cost Republicans the midterms so he's working to restrict people's access to ballots.

Gov. Pritzker is considered a potential 2026 presidential contender for the Democratic Party.