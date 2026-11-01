Pritzker rallies voters in Chicago with 2 days until midterms

With just two days until midterm elections, Gov. JB Pritzker pumped Chicagoans to get out and vote on Sunday.

He first stopped at the Apostolic Church of God in the Woodlawn neighborhood — speaking during Sunday morning service and highlighting the importance of voting on Tuesday.

He stayed in the city, speaking at the Illinois Día de los Muertos celebration and rally in Cicero.

He's also attending a rally on the North Side for Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton.

CBS News Chicago reached out to Darren Bailey's team, which said the Republican nominee didn't have campaign events on Sunday.

He's at home in Clay County with his family.

Bailey's slated to campaign in Chicago on Monday.