Pritzker presents Order of Lincoln award

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some notable names in Illinois were honored with the Order of Lincoln award.

Governor JB Pritzker announced this year's recipients over the weekend. Among the honorees:

*Wilton Cardinal Gregory, the Chicago native who now serves as Archbishop of Washington D.C.

*Jayne Carr Thompson, the former first lady of Illinois who worked on women's' issues, child health care and education.

*John W. Rogers, Jr., founder of Ariel Investments.

The award celebrates Illinois residents for their public service and work uplifting communities.