Gov. Pritzker issues disaster proclamation for 7 Illinois counties hit hard by July storms

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More relief could soon be on the way for those impacted by the severe storms and flooding that hit the Chicago area and other parts of Illinois last month.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday issued a disaster proclamation for seven Illinois counties, following extensive damage across the state.

The declaration includes Cook and Will counties in the Chicago area, Winnebago County where Rockford is located, Henry County in Northwest Illinois, Fulton County in West Central Illinois, and St. Clair and Washington counties in Southern Illinois—for the damage from the severe weather that hit the area from July 13 through July 16.

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security, or IEMA-OHS, conducted extensive fieldwork to survey the damage before issuing the proclamation. The agency concluded that local resources and capabilities have been exhausted, and help is needed from the state and federal governments.

"Many areas across the state suffered extensive damages due to last month's torrential rain, high winds, and flooding," Gov. Pritzker said in a news release. "To support those impacted across the state, I have signed a disaster proclamation to mobilize every available resource, accelerating the recovery process and providing relief for our residents. I want to thank IEMA-OHS for their ongoing coordination."

Two storms on the nights of Sunday, July 14, and Monday, July 15, caused 41 tornadoes in Northern Illinois and Northwest Indiana—including, unusually, several right within the city of Chicago. The storms were caused by a derecho—a widespread and long-lived windstorm associated with rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms.

In addition, the storms brought 6.5 inches of precipitation to Illinois, and led to substantial flooding and property damage, widespread power outages, blocked roadways, and transportation disruption due to flash flooding and debris in roadways, Pritzker's office said.

Pritzker has also requested a federal Major Disaster Declaration for the affected areas from President Biden through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. If approved, impacted communities could receive aid from FEMA and disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration, Pritzker's office said.

Earlier this month, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle issued a disaster proclamation for the county in the wake of the storm damage. It was estimated that the storms on July 14 and July 15 caused more than $5 million in Cook County alone.

The city of Chicago, and the suburbs of Broadview, Dolton, Flossmoor, Harvey, and Robbins were hit hardest by tornado damage, according to Preckwinkle's office.