Cook County declares disaster over record-setting July tornadoes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle has issued a disaster proclamation after a derecho storm system last month brought more than 40 tornadoes to the Chicago area over two days.

It's estimated the storms on July 14 and July 15 caused more than $5 million in damage in Cook County, spread across hundreds of homes.

Preckwinkle's disaster proclamation will allow the county to seek state and federal resources to help with cleanup and repairs.

The National Weather Service has confirmed nine tornadoes touched down in the Chicago area on July 14, and a record 32 tornadoes hit the area on July 15 – the most ever to hit the Chicago area in one day.

Of those, three hit Cook County on July 14 and 13 hit Cook County on July 15, according to Preckwinkle's office.

The City of Chicago, and the suburbs of Broadview, Dolton, Flossmoor, Harvey, and Robbins were hit hardest by tornado damage, according to Preckwinkle's office.