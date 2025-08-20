Pritzker: Chicago school board can't count on help on Springfield with budget crisis

The Chicago Board of Education has less than two weeks to close a $734 million budget gap, and on Wednesday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker advised the board should not count on help from Springfield.

"We're always looking to enhance our schools and do whatever we can," said Pritzker. "But you know, what [the Chicago Teachers Union] and the mayor are talking about — which is providing another billion or billion-six for Chicago Public Schols — that's just not going to happen. And it's not because we shouldn't. We should. We should try to find the money. But we don't have those resources today."

Pritzker noted that it is not just Chicago schools that are hurting. He said schools across the state are being squeezed because of cuts to education spending by the Trump administration.

Interim Chicago Public Schools chief executive officer Macquline King has proposed a nearly $10 billion budget plan for the 2025-26 school year that does not include a high-interest short-term loan backed by Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Former CEO Pedro Martinez refused to include such a loan in last year's budget, and was fired by the previous school board.

The CPS budget plan also includes cuts to meal prep staff, crossing guards, janitors, and central office workers.