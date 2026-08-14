Gov. JB Pritzker believes Chicago Bears want to stay in Illinois, but haven't offered a bill to address stadium needs

Gov. JB Pritzker said he believes the Chicago Bears would like to stay in Illinois, but said they haven't yet come to the legislature with a bill they want passed to address building a new stadium in Arlington Heights.

Thursday, Bears executive leadership said their "sole focus" is on a potential move to Hammond, Indiana, where they continue to do due diligence on two potential sites for a new stadium.

But the executive also didn't rule out other options, and Illinois state leaders continue to be in contact with the team.

"I do believe they would like to state in the state of Illinois," Pritzker said at a news conference Friday morning. "I also believe they have not come forward with the bill that they would like to ask the legislature to pass yet, so we're counting o them to make sure that's something they're working on. That they'll talk to the legislature about."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has personally visited the sites in Hammond, and the league's stadium committee has identified both Hammond and Arlington Heights as viable locations.

"Governor Pritzker is correct. There is nothing in writing. We don't have an offer from the state of Illinois, and our focus now is on Indiana, and obviously, like I said, there have been occasional meetings that have taken place, but right now our focus is on Hammond, Indiana, to make sure that we bring that to life," Bears CEO Kevin Warren said Thursday,

Bears chairman George McCaskey said the team would still be the Chicago Bears no matter where they play, "whether we're in Arlington Heights or Hammond."