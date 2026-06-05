Chicago Bears fans divided in reaction to team's decision to focus on Hammond for new stadium

The announcement by the Chicago Bears that the board of directors voted to advance the team's stadium development in Hammond, Indiana, has left fans on both sides of the state line talking.

While the move isn't a done deal yet, just about everyone in both Chicago and northwest Indiana has an opinion about the Bears possibly moving to Hammond.

Many people understood, regardless of where the team builds a new stadium they would not stay at Solider Field, but many in Chicago were still holding out hope the Bears would stay in Illinois. Now Chicagoans and beyond are torn.

"I think it's obviously really disappointing. I know Chicago residents, and honestly all Illinois residents want them to stay in Chicago," said Theo Rosenberg. "I think the state wanted it, but it's frustrating to see the city and people not working together to make it happen."

Zahari Jones was equally unhappy with the Bears' announcement.

"I feel like it's a diss to the city, and, yeah, man, the city is really going to miss them," he said.

Fred Lee, however, said he has no problem with the team leaving for Indiana.

"Let them go. They've been here since '86, no championship. If it don't cost the taxpayers money, that's fine, but if it's going to cost taxpayers a lot of money, let them go," he said.

At Kenwood Tap in Hammond, owner Flo Decker said she's been a Bears fan for life, and that business already often depends on the success of the team. Soon, winning may matter less to her than where the Bears are playing.

Already rocking a Hammond Bears cap, Decker is hopeful business will thrive if the Bears move to Indiana.

"Hammond, I think it's going to be fabulous for Hammond, fabulous. I don't think that Chicago is going to be hurting at all, either," she said.

Other Bears fans in Hammond were cautiously optimistic.

"Hopefully, it's true and they're coming, and we'll see when the check is written, but you never know," Eric Gluh said.

Randy Gluth said, if the Bears do move to Hammond, he'll become a season ticketholder.