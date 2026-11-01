Priest removed from Southwest Side Chicago parish over alleged inappropriate contact with adult

The Archdiocese of Chicago has removed a pastor from his Southwest Side parish after he was accused of inappropriate physical conduct with an adult.

Blase Cardinal Cupich wrote that the Rev. Samson Mukundi, now the pastor of Blessed Sacrament Parish in the McKinley Park neighborhood, was also accused of boundary violations.

In a letter issued to Blessed Sacrament Parish; Jesus, Bread of Life Parish in Logan Square, and St. Gilbert Parish in north suburban Grayslake, Cupich wrote that even though no minors were involved in the alleged incidents, "the concerns raised are serious and warrant careful attention and appropriate action."

Cupich wrote that Mukundi has been temporarily withdrawn from public ministry and will undergo a period of evaluation.

Cupich also asked anyone else who may have experienced unwanted contact with Mukundi to come forward.

The letter to Blessed Sacrament said the Rev. Deogratias Mbonyumugenzi, pastor of St. Elizabeth the Trinity, will take over as administrator of Blessed Sacrament, where he previously served as associate pastor.

Mukundi was an associate pastor at St. Gilbert from November 2007 until June 2012, and pastor at Jesus, Bread of Life from July 2021 to June 2025. He was pastor at Jesus, Bread of Life from July 2021 to June 2025, and at St. Sylvester from July 2012 to June 2021, before that parish merged with Our Lady of Grace to form Jesus, Bread of Life.