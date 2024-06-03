Price Is Right Contestant Search Rules

THE PRICE IS RIGHT CONTESTANT SEARCH 2024

RULES AND ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS

No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to enter or win. void where prohibited by law

Please note: the following eligibility requirements and terms must be met in order to proceed with the application process for THE PRICE IS RIGHT CONTESTANT SEARCH (the "Contestant Search").

Promotion Description

There will be open casting calls ("Casting Call") in selected markets June 1, 2024 through November 23, 2024 ("Casting Calls"). Each applicant will be interviewed on camera for approximately thirty (30) seconds answering questions such as "Why do you want to be a contestant on THE PRICE IS RIGHT" (See "Winner Selection" for judging criteria). These questions may change from time to time at the sole discretion of the producers of THE PRICE IS RIGHT ("Producers"). Sponsored by THE PRICE IS RIGHT PRODUCTIONS, INC. and CBS TELEVISION STATIONS ("Sponsors").

Only one application per person.

Eligibility

You must be 18 years of age or older at the time of application.

You must be a legal resident of the United States and be currently residing in the 50 United States/DC as of the date you submit your application and continuing through the dates of travel to Los Angeles, CA, if you are selected as a semi-finalist.

You may not be a candidate for public office at the time of entry, and if selected to be a contestant, you must agree not to become a candidate for public office until one (1) year after the initial broadcast of the program in which you appear.

You are not eligible, if:

· You have been a contestant on any television version of THE PRICE IS RIGHT within the last ten (10) years.

· You have been selected as a semi-finalist for a prior THE PRICE IS RIGHT Contestant Search within the last five (5) years.

· You have been a contestant or participant on any game show within the last twelve (12) months from the start date of the Casting Call (i.e., June 1, 2024 through November 23, 2024)

· You have been a contestant on more than FOUR (4) other television game shows of any type within ten (10) years from November 23, 2014.

· You won a prize valued at $600 or more in a CBS Television Stations' contest within the last six (6) months.

· You are under active consideration for any game show other than THE PRICE IS RIGHT

Employees, officers, directors and agents of Paramount Global, CBS Broadcasting Inc., FremantleMedia North America, Inc., The Price Is Right Productions, Inc., Haven Studios, Inc., 91 CM Colorado Owner, LLC, and/or the Sponsors (and any parent, subsidiary, or affiliate of any of the foregoing), and local and national sponsor(s) of THE PRICE IS RIGHT and/or of any of their respective licensees, assigns, partners, parents, subsidiary, or affiliated companies and the immediate family (spouse, mother, father, sister, brother, daughter or son, regardless of where they live) or members of their same households (whether related or not) of such employees, officers, directors and agents are not eligible to be participants in the Contestant Search or participate in the application process.

Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Sponsors will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Sponsors will disqualify any entry from individuals who do not meet the eligibility requirements and will delete any entry as required by law.





Winner Selection

Two (2) semi-finalists will be selected from each Casting Call. Decisions of the Sponsors with respect to the Contestant Search are final.

The applicant's responses to the questions posed during the Casting Call and during the interviews in Los Angeles will be judged by personnel from THE PRICE IS RIGHT based on the following criteria: clarity of answer, personality, and enthusiasm.

If the Producers select you as a semi-finalist, you must be willing to travel to Los Angeles at some point between October 1, 2024 and February 28, 2025 (as scheduled by the Producers) and the dates will be coordinated with the other semi-finalist chosen from the Casting Call in your area. If you are unable to travel to Los Angeles on the dates selected by the Producers, you will forfeit the Prize (as defined below) and the opportunity to be a participant in an episode of THE PRICE IS RIGHT, and Producers may choose an alternate semi-finalist at their sole discretion, from the Casting Call in your area.

The semi-finalists will have an opportunity to be selected as a contestant in an episode of THE PRICE IS RIGHT. The Producers will further interview each group of two (2) semi-finalists while in Los Angeles and select one of those individuals to win the grand prize based on their answers during that interview ("Grand Prize Winner"). Each Grand Prize Winner will be named during the filming of the episode they attend and asked to "Come on Down" to contestant row to participate as a contestant in that episode. You would still have to have a successful bid on contestant row to be called to the stage to participate in a pricing game.

Prize

The Prize ("The Prize") for each semi-finalist shall consist of:

Air Travel: One (1) roundtrip coach airfare ticket (if available and if used, no cash redemption) for the selected semi-finalist from the major airport closest to the participating market (airport selection at the discretion of CBS) to Los Angeles, CA

Hotel Accommodations: two (2) nights standard hotel accommodations (room and tax only) in Los Angeles, CA

Ground Transportation:

· Ground transportation to and from the hotel in Los Angeles, to Los Angeles International Airport

· Ground transportation to and from the hotel to the set for THE PRICE IS RIGHT taping

Please note that the Prize is not refundable or transferable and cannot be substituted or exchanged for cash or credit at any time.

Semi-finalists are responsible for the full cost of transportation to and from the major airport in or near their place of residence and all taxes related to that transportation.

Hotel and travel (as outlined) must be booked by CBS Television Stations and arrangements cannot be changed in any way once booked and confirmed.

Subject to the below, approximate value for each semi-finalist is $2,500, depending upon the cost of air travel. Prize does not include items not specified, such as travel insurance, hotel room service, hotel internet or television charges, parking fees, laundry service, food, beverages, merchandise, or souvenirs, etc. Each Grand Prize Winner also will be responsible for any taxes related to prizes won, if any, as a result of their participation as a contestant in an episode of THE PRICE IS RIGHT. In the event a semi-finalist is also picked as a contestant, they will also be responsible for any taxes related to prizes won, if any.





If a semi-finalist resides within a 100-mile radius of Los Angeles County, ground transportation may be provided for such semi-finalist in lieu of air transportation and no compensation or substitution will be provided for difference in Prize value.





By accepting the Prize, you acknowledge that you are not guaranteed to receive a prize of monetary value on THE PRICE IS RIGHT or the opportunity to be called on stage.





The Producers reserve the right to change any of the rules, eligibility requirements and terms, including the terms of any prizes to be awarded at any time without notice.





The Producers reserve the right to add, cancel and/or substitute other cities as Casting Calls and the Producers reserve the right to modify the manner in which the Casting Calls are conducted.

Applications and Notification

Applications MUST be written clearly or typed. Complete applications that are sent to Producers shall consist of the following: Completed Participant Application (including a Release and Waiver signed by you) and a videotape recorded at the Casting Call. Applications will only be considered if they are complete. Applications must be submitted at the time of the respective casting call.





All materials submitted (including videotape and application) will be retained by the Producers and become the property of the Producers and will not be returned to you whether or not you are selected as a semi-finalist. Any expenses you incur during the application process including travel costs and materials, preparation, etc. are your sole responsibility. The Producers will not reimburse you for these expenses. All decisions of the Producers are final and absolute and not subject to inquiry or appeal.





Unfortunately, we will not be able to verify that we have received your application. The Producers are not responsible for lost or damaged applications.





If you are selected as a semi-finalist, CBS Television Stations will notify you.

Conditions

Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the semi-finalists. The semi-finalists may be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 with their full Social Security Number or the equivalent for receipt of any prize valued at $600 or more or for any prizes awarded by the Sponsors in a calendar year with an aggregate value of $600 or more. Failure to submit a complete W-9 or equivalent will result in forfeiture of the prize. Such winnings of $600 or more will be reported to the IRS.

Participation in the Contestant Search and/or acceptance of the Prize or any element thereof constitutes entrant's and/or winner's permission for the Sponsors or its agents and designees to interview the semi-finalist(s), to photograph, film, and record each semi-finalist, and to use in commerce and in any media the applicant's name, address (city and state), biographic information, likeness, photograph, audio or video recording, and/or any statements made by applicant regarding the Sponsors, the Contestant Search, and/or its sponsor(s) for purposes of trade, publicity, or promotion without notice or additional compensation, except where prohibited by law. Each semi-finalist agrees to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the Prize, except where prohibited by law.

If selected as a semi-finalist, you may also be required to meet with the press to promote your appearance on the program. Press appearances are subject to your availability. You also authorize the Producers to conduct civil, criminal, financial, driver-history and any other type of background checks deemed necessary by the Producers. All dates and locations listed in these eligibility requirements and in the application form are subject to change in the Producers' sole discretion, without notice.





If you are chosen to be a semi-finalist, Producers shall not be responsible for making any necessary arrangements with your employer and family in anticipation of your absence from home and your job.

Participation in the Casting Call and/or acceptance of Prize constitutes entrant's and/or winner's agreement to release, discharge, and hold harmless Paramount Global, CBS Broadcasting Inc., FremantleMedia North America, Inc., The Price Is Right Productions, Inc., Haven Studios, Inc., 91 CM Colorado Owner, LLC, and/or the Sponsors, its licensees, each of their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliated entities, their advertising and promotional agencies, prize suppliers, and participating sponsors, and their respective officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives and all of their successors and assigns (collectively, "Released Parties") from and against any and all claims or liability arising directly or indirectly from the Prize and/or participation in the Casting Call and/or prize fulfillment (if selected as a semi-finalist), including, but not limited to, personal injury, death, or damage to or loss of property, which may occur in connection with, preparation for, travel to, or participation in Contestant Search or prize fulfillment (if selected as a semi-finalist), or possession, acceptance and/or use or misuse of the Prize or participation in any sweepstakes-related activity, including but not limited to, any claims based on publicity rights, defamation, or invasion of privacy and merchandise delivery.

If due to circumstances beyond the control of the Sponsors and/or the Released Parties, any Contestant Search or prize-related event or travel is delayed, rescheduled, postponed, or cancelled, the Sponsors and/or the Released Parties reserve the right, but not the obligation, to cancel, terminate, suspend, or modify the Contestant Search and shall not be required to award a substitute prize.

The Released Parties are not responsible for (i) typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering, or the administration of the Contestant Search or in the announcement of a prize; (ii) incorrect or inaccurate entry information, human error, failure, or omission; (iii) lost, stolen, mangled, misdirected, postage due, illegible, incomplete, or late entries; (iv) entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties and other technological problems or equipment malfunctions, and any other technological difficulties or (v) any cancellations, delays, diversions, or substitutions or omissions whatsoever by any transportation providers or any other persons or entities providing any services to winner(s) (and guest(s), if applicable) including any results thereof such as changes in services or location necessitated by same. Further, the Released Parties are not responsible if any part of the Prize that cannot be awarded due to acts of god, acts of war, pandemics, epidemics, natural disasters, weather, acts of terrorism, or other factors beyond the Released Parties' control.