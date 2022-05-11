President Biden visiting Illinois Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- President Joe Biden heads to Chicago Wednesday morning.

The president will talk about what his administration is doing to tackle inflation.

This comes as less than a third of Americans say they approve of how he's handling it.

Another issue for Americans is gas prices. On Tuesday, the national average for regular gas hit an all-time high at $4.37 a gallon.

In Chicago, the average is $5.12.

Stocks have been down as well. President Biden is putting the blame on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying it's added more to the problems already caused by the pandemic.

The president plans to make a stop at a family farm in Kankakee Wednesday.

There, he'll talk about how Russia's invasion of Ukraine is affecting food supply.