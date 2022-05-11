Watch CBS News
Local News

President Biden visiting Illinois Wednesday

By Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

President Biden visiting Illinois Wednesday
President Biden visiting Illinois Wednesday 01:30

CHICAGO (CBS)-- President Joe Biden heads to Chicago Wednesday morning.

The president will talk about what his administration is doing to tackle inflation.

This comes as less than a third of Americans say they approve of how he's handling it.

Another issue for Americans is gas prices. On Tuesday, the national average for regular gas hit an all-time high at $4.37 a gallon. 

In Chicago, the average is $5.12. 

Stocks have been down as well. President Biden is putting the blame on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying it's added more to the problems already caused by the pandemic.

The president plans to make a stop at a family farm in Kankakee Wednesday. 

There, he'll talk about how Russia's invasion of Ukraine is affecting food supply.

Mugo Odigwe
mugoodigwe-new.jpg

Mugo Odigwe joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in February 2019.

First published on May 11, 2022 / 6:14 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.