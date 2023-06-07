President Biden to attend campaign fundraiser in Chicago, hosted by Gov. Pritzker and his wife

CHICAGO (CBS) -- President Joe Biden will visit Chicago at the end of the month for a campaign fundraiser hosted by billionaire Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and his wife, MK.

The White House announced Tuesday night Biden would be in Chicago on June 28.

A spokesperson for Pritzker's campaign confirmed the governor and his wife would be hosting a fundraiser that day for Biden's campaign fund.

Details of the fundraiser have yet to be announced.