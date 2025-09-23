Pregnant woman Michelle Heidbrick, unborn baby killed in Waukegan hit-and-run

Waukegan police are looking for the hit-and-run driver that struck and killed a pregnant woman over the weekend.

The Lake County Coroner's Office said 36-year-old Michelle Heidbrick was crossing the street in front of the BP gas station at Grand Avenue and Jackson Street on Sunday shorty after 9:30 p.m. when she was struck by a car.

Police said she was critically injured and taken to Vista Medical Center East, where she was pronounced dead.

The vehicle sped off from the scene of the crash before police could get there, the coroner's office said.

The coroner said Heidbrick died from blunt force trauma from the crash and confirmed she was pregnant and in her second trimester when she was killed. The coroner said the fetus also did not survive.

Police are still searching for the driver, and the investigation is being led by the Waukegan Police Department Major Crash Unit.