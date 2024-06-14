Pre-trial hearing delayed for man charged in hate crime shooting in Chicago suburb

CHICAGO (CBS) — The pre-trial hearing for the 70-year-old man accused of shooting and injuring his neighbor last month in Lockport Township was delayed until July following a court appearance on Friday.

John Shadbar pleaded not guilty to several charges, including attempted murder and a hate crime. Friday's hearing was supposed to be the first pre-trial hearing for him.

The victim, Melissa Robertson, who showed up to the court hearing this morning in a wheelchair because of her injuries, came face to face with Shadbar for the first time since the shooting. He did not look at her while in the courtroom.

Back in May, prosecutors said Shadbar allegedly shot her with an assault rifle outside her unincorporated Lockport home. They say the shooting was racially motivated because Robertson is white and has two Black sons.

Prosecutors also said he opened fire on Robertson five times, striking her twice during a heated exchange.

Her family previously mentioned that Shadbar would harass them regularly and yell racial slurs at her two boys.

Following his arrest, officers searched his home and recovered several firearms, including two rifles, a shotgun, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Shadbar faces charges of attempted murder, a hate crime, and possessing a gun without a FOID card, among others.

Robertson was hospitalized for 16 days, undergoing several surgeries to repair her colon and spleen. She's also had multiple ribs removed.

The judge ordered that Shadbar be held in custody as he awaits trial.

His next court appearance is set for July 11.