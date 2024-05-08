70-year-old man arrested after shooting neighbor in Chicago suburb

Man, 70, arrested after shooting neighbor in Lockport

LOCKPORT, Ill. (CBS) — A 70-year-old man was arrested after shooting his neighbor in unincorporated Lockport Township Tuesday night.

Deputies say around 5:40 p.m., a 45-year-old woman was shot once near 144th Place and Rickerman Road.

Witnesses told 911 that the suspect was walking around outside. This was followed by a reverse 911 call to other neighbors, who were told to shelter in place.

The suspect barricaded himself inside his home but was taken into custody a short time later.

It is not clear what led to the shooting.

Charges are pending.