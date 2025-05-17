"Prayer on the 9" holds 15th annual anti-violence march on Chicago's South Side

Thousands of people marched down 79th Street on the South Side of Chicago on Saturday for an anti-violence prayer march.

New Live Covenant Church Southeast has been hosting "Prayer on the 9" for the past 15 years, but this year was special.

On Saturday, the church tore down the sign of an old liquor store at 79th and Cottage Grove. It was a corner known for attracting a lot of violence in years past.

The church purchased the building a few months ago, and is now turning it into a grocery store and medical center, calling it "Corner of Life."

It was a big moment after 15 years of prayer.