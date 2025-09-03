Watch CBS News
As Powerball jackpot hits $1.3 billion, Illinois Lottery holds ticket giveaway in Hyde Park

If you're feeling extra lucky, you can head to Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood for the chance to grab as many Powerball tickets as you can for the $1.3 billion jackpot.

No one has matched all six numbers in the Powerball since May 31, allowing the jackpot to swell to $1.3 billion, which would be the fifth-largest prize in the game's history if there is a winner in the drawing Wednesday night.

The Illinois Lottery is setting up its popular ticket grab machine at Hye Park Station and Car Wash located at 5130 South Lake Park Avenue. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., participants can step inside the machine for a few seconds to grab as many tickets as they can.

More than 1,000 tickets are up for grabs.

To play you must be aged 18 or older. You can also buy a Powerball ticket at more than 7,000 retailers statewide.

Payments for a jackpot would be spread over 30 years. A winner also can choose an immediate lump sum in cash before taxes, which now stands at $589 million.

The odds of matching all six numbers are astronomical: 1 in 292.2 million. The odds of getting struck by lightning are far greater. But with so many people putting down money for a chance at life-changing wealth, someone eventually wins.

Powerball drawings are held weekly on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

