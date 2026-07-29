Power outages continue Wednesday after severe storms on Monday

Recovery from the severe weather on Monday has stretched into a third day.

Monday's storms knocked out power to more than half a million ComEd customers across northern Illinois.

As of early this morning, more than 80,000 customers are still without power.

ComEd says more than 80% of customers have had their power restored, but crews are continuing to work around the clock in communities with the heaviest damage. Customers can continue to check the ComEd outage map for updates.

The National Weather Service said an EF1 tornado with peak winds near 110 miles per hour touched down in or near Lansing, Illinois, and appeared to lift just east of the Illinois/Indiana state line in Munster. EF-1 damage was found around Hazel Crest.

The service also confirmed an EF-0 tornado with peak wind near 80 miles per hour that touched down in or near Glen Ellyn in DuPage County.

An EF-0 tornado also impacted western and northwest Orland Park, Illinois.

In the hardest hit communities, crews are still removing trees, clearing downed power lines, and assessing damage to homes.

Cook County Emergency Management is asking anyone who suffered property damage to complete a voluntary online damage assessment.

Officials said that information will help determine whether additional state or federal assistance could become available for impacted communities.