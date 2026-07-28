Thousands still without power across Illinois, Northwest Indiana after storms on Monday

Thousands of people are still in the dark after two rounds of storms swept through the area on Monday afternoon.

Severe storms prompted tornado and thunderstorm warnings across Illinois and Northwest Indiana.

According to ComEd, more than 530,000 customers lost power, and crews worked overnight to restore power.

As of Tuesday morning, over 230,000 ComEd customers are still without power across the city and suburbs.

ComEd expects to restore power to 80% of impacted customers by noon on Wednesday. You can track the progress on the ComEd outage map.

At the peak of the severe weather, 61,000 NIPSCO customers were without power in Northwest Indiana.

That number is now down to fewer than 20,000 customers. Most of the outages were reported in Chesterton and Valparaiso.

Nipsco hasn't provided an estimate of when residents will have power restored. You can check for updates on the outage map on the NIPSCO website.

During the storms, high-speed winds ripped through a row of townhomes in southwest suburban Hazel Crest, Illinois, leaving dozens of people displaced.

In the west-suburban Glen Ellyn, storms uprooted a tree that then fell onto a home over 100 years old. The tree was uprooted during a tornado warning in the area.

Red Cross opening shelters after severe storms

The American Red Cross is offering assistance to people who are affected by the storms in Lake, Will, and southern Cook counties.

The Red Cross opened two shelters in the south suburban Steger and in north suburban Gurnee.

Anyone in need can get food, charge their devices and find community resources.

Search for missing contractor in Downers Grove storm sewer

Storms also hampered search efforts for a contractor who was swept into a storm sewer in Downers Grove on Monday afternoon.

Rescue crews with at least half a dozen west suburban fire departments were seen diving headfirst into the storm sewer near downtown Downers Grove in search of two contractors who became trapped in the storm sewer.

Around 3 p.m., neighbors took video showing one of the contractors being wheeled into an ambulance after they were rescued.

Officials confirmed the other worker is still missing.

The village said that the dangerous water conditions on Monday made it difficult to continue the search efforts for the missing worker. They say the search will resume when the conditions are safe.