Fire causes power outage in West Ridge

/ CBS Chicago

Downed transformer causes power outage in West Ridge
Downed transformer causes power outage in West Ridge 00:27

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A transformer crashed to the ground in West Ridge overnight.

ComEd officials said there was a pole top fire after rain and vegetation dropped down into the transformer. 

The power pole failed in an alley near Artesian and Ardmore avenues. 

Power was knocked out for several blocks. Around 50 customers are still without power. 

ComEd crews are on the scene. 

First published on June 14, 2023 / 5:35 AM

