Dangerous pothole on flyover causes massive delays on I-55

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (CBS) -- A monstrous pothole caused major delays during the Monday afternoon rush on Interstate 55 in Bolingbrook.

The pothole was spotted on outbound I-55 over Route 53. I-55 is on an elevated flyover at that point.

The pothole left the rebar grid under the pavement was showing. It appeared that part of the pothole went straight through the pavement.

There are numerous concrete patches in the road near the pothole.

The backup on I-55 stretched all the way to I-355.