Potential strike by Chicago area parking garage workers could impact airports, hotels

Workers at Chicago-area parking garages could go on strike as early as Monday night, potentially affecting drivers at the city's airports, hotels and Bears games.

Teamsters Local 727 represents 1,200 workers at 15 parking companies.

The union is accusing those companies of refusing to bargain, allowing their contract to expire on Halloween.

The union says its members will vote on the companies' final offer on Monday.

The Chicago Department of Aviation told CBS News Chicago that it's working to maintain uninterrupted parking service at O'Hare and Midway airports.