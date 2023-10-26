Postal worker robbed in Chicago suburb as USPS announces crackdown on crime

HARVEY, Ill. (CBS) -- The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of $150,000 for information on the postal worker robbed at gunpoint in Harvey this week – by a man and woman who had a child with them.

As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Thursday, the reward is for information leading to the arrest of the suspects – who are considered armed and dangerous.

This is all a brand-new move to target the spike in crimes we have been investigating.

The robbery happened at 4:47 p.m. Monday in the 14800 block of South Lexington Avenue in Harvey.

"I'm mad that, you know, it's getting worse," said Chancellor Chapman.

Chapman has lived on the block for more than 30 years.

"It's been nice since I was a kid," he said.

Chapman said he still can't believe a letter carrier was targeted right outside his home.

"It's pretty traumatic," he said.

One of the suspects was described by the USPIS as a Black male with a dark complexion and a medium build, between 30 and 35 years old, wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt and matching brown sweatpants. He fled in a silver Chevrolet Impala that was traveling with a dark blue Hyundai Elantra with extensive rear-end damage, authorities said.

A woman was driving the Hyundai, and a child was seen standing in the back seat, authorities said.

The USPIS released a photo the Hyundai.

USPIS

The big reward offered as the U.S. Postal Service has announced it is increasing rewards nationally in an effort to crackdown on crimes against postal workers - as part of the continuing Project Safe Delivery campaign.

The Postal Service said Wednesday that it completed a series of law enforcement surges in Chicago - as well as the San Francisco Bay Area, and Cincinnati, Cleveland, and Columbus, Ohio. The USPS described all of the above as "major metropolitan regions facing significant threats from organized postal crime."

Nationally, the USPIS has made more than 109 people for robberies and 530 for mail theft since May, according to the Postal Service.

The Postal Service said it will continue to focus on high-postal-crime areas like Chicago.

But the union representing letter carriers said it remains concerned about the safety of its workers - and more needs to be done to protect them.

Molina reached out to the USPS office in Chicago about that - asking if route changes and hours are being considered, or if any new safety training is happening. They didn't answer any of those questions.

Both the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Harvey Police Department are investigating.

Meanwhile, a USPS spokesperson released this information about the role of postal inspectors – and what postal employees should do in the event of a robbery:

"Generally speaking on robberies and crimes against the Postal Service, however, I would offer the following info. First, I think it is important for the public to understand the functions of Postal Inspectors. Postal Inspectors are federal law enforcement agents who conduct investigations of postal-related crimes, such as mail fraud and theft, violent crimes against postal employees, revenue fraud, dangerous mail, illegal drugs in the mail, and child exploitation conducted via the mail. As part of our mission to protect our employees, customers, and the Postal Service, robberies of letter carriers are a top priority for us, so much so that we have dedicated teams investigating robberies of USPS employees in the Chicagoland area. It goes without saying that robbery investigations receive the highest level of response and attention from our agency. "Apart from investigating these crimes, which bear serious legal consequences, Postal Inspectors also try to educate employees to avoid situations that pose a special risk to them or to the security of the mail whenever possible. For example, if a letter carrier believes they are being followed, they should immediately move to a safe location to dial 911 and report the incident. They should also report the incident to their supervisor and Postal Inspectors. We encourage employees to take preventative measures to avoid becoming a target such as locking their vehicles, parking in well-lit, high-traffic areas, and carrying as little cash as possible. These tips help prevent the theft of mail or the carrier's own possessions, to include identifications, financial instruments, electronics, or other valuables. We also renew our call to the public to keep an eye out for your letter carrier and report to them, or to the Postal Inspection Service, of unusual activity of their routes.

"In the event of a robbery, the employee should try to remain as calm as possible, and, if possible, the employee should concentrate on observing the suspect's appearance, remembering the words they say and any physical characteristics that may assist law enforcement in identifying and capturing the assailant. Once safe to do so, the employee should promptly call 911, their supervisor, and Postal Inspectors to report the incident. "The Postal Inspection Service maintains a 24/7 hotline telephone number the public can utilize to make reports with our agency. I cannot stress the importance timely reporting plays in developing a successful investigation. That hotline number is 877-876-2455. This number should also be called should any of your readers or viewers who witness a crime against the Postal Service or its employees."