Man robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight on Ashland Avenue in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight Wednesday on Ashland Avenue on the western edge of the Lincoln Park community.

At 11:30 a.m., the 35-year-old man was standing outside in the 2500 block of North Ashland Avenue when two men came up and robbed him at gunpoint. He complied and handed over his belongings.

The robbers fled, and no one was in custody late Wednesday.

Area Three detectives are investigating.