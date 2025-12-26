Shoppers hunting for post-Christmas deals as end of holiday season approaches

Many shoppers were heading to stores on Friday for post-Christmas sales, following the momentum from a robust holiday shopping season.

People in the Chicago area took advantage of some mild winter weather to be out and about on a day among the top five busiest shopping days of the year.

Bianca, from Lake Forest, said she and her mother were basking in the delight of her Christmas break to go shopping in Lincoln Park.

"Me and my mom are just shopping together, because we have a break," she said. "Christmas is the best time of the year that everybody should be together in their family."

They took advantage of the time when school and life's other stresses took a back seat to cross off more items off of their shopping list.

"Some pajamas or something, like, comfy new pajamas," she said.

Many others in Lincoln Park's Weed Street district were doing the same, now that Christmas day has passed.

"Just a little post-Christmas shopping. She was sick, so we didn't get all the gifts we needed to for everybody, so we postponed so, maybe take advantage of some deals now. So, we'll see what happens," said Bob, from Logan Square, as he shopped with his daughter.

"We just came out of a store, 15% off, which is a great deal and we're sort of bopping around and seeing what else we might find out here," said Mario Moreno.

According to Sensormatic Solutions, a retail technology firm, Friday is forecasted to be the fifth busiest shopping day of the year, and Saturday is expected to be the ninth busiest.

It comes as consumer spending grew by about 4% this holiday shopping season compared to last year, despite economic pressures like inflation and tariffs.

Shoppers like Nicole Gordon said relief from sales helped them budget this season. She added that shopping after Christmas comes with less stress.

"Actually, it feels a little more calmer, and I would rather do it around this time, like, afterwards, because it's less anxiety," she said.

And while many were out spending on Friday, others were visiting stores on a different post-Christmas ritual: returns.

"Every year there's one or two things that don't quite fit, that you need to return, so that's something that we do every year, pretty much," Moreno said.

When all is said and done, the National Retail Federation expects holiday spending in the U.S. to surpass $1 trillion for the first time.