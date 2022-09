Possible wrong-way crash in River North; multiple vehicles involved

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Multiple vehicles were involved in a possible wrong-way crash Tuesday night in River North.

The crash happened at Ohio Street and LaSalle Boulevard. Video showed tires, glass, and bumpers on the ground and airbags blown.

It was not clear how many people were hurt.

Police are investigating.