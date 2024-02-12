Watch CBS News
Possible human remains found in North Side Chicago house

By Jermont Terry

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police officers were spotted going in and out of a home in the West Ridge community Monday afternoon, after reports that possible human remains were found in the basement.

At 11:15 a.m., possible human remains were found in the house at 2835 W. Fitch Ave., between California and Francisco avenues and half a block south of busy Touhy Avenue.

CBS 2 has learned that some family members of a recently-deceased person came into the home – and in the process of cleaning out the house, they found the human remains in the basement of the home.

It was not clear whom the remains belonged to – the issue was all part of a fluid investigation.

Further details were not immediately available.

First published on February 12, 2024 / 4:12 PM CST

