Portillo's drive-thru in Oswego, Illinois reopening after deadly crash

The Portillo's drive-thru in Oswego, Illinois, will reopen after a 2-year-old boy was killed and 12 other people were injured after a car crashed through the entrance on Wednesday.

According to a Portillo's spokesperson, the drive-thru will reopen at 3 p.m., but the dining room will remain closed. It is not clear when the dining room will reopen.

Around 2 p.m., a 2011 Lincoln MKZ crashed into the Portillo's on U.S. Route 34 in Oswego. The car ended up entirely inside the restaurant.

Fourteen people were injured in the crash. Eight of them were taken to the hospital, and six were treated at the scene. One of the victims, a 2-year-old boy who was inside the restaurant, died at the hospital. Three other people were seriously injured, fire officials said.

The driver, a 50-year-old woman, was among those being treated at the hospital. Everyone else who was hurt was inside the restaurant at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.