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Portage Township Schools placed on lockdown over call threatening school shooting

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
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Todd Feurer

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Portage Township Schools in northwest Indiana were placed on lockdown on Wednesday morning after a person threatened to commit a school shooting.

Police said, around 11:10 a.m., someone called the Porter County Central Communications Center, claiming they were armed with a rifle and handgun, were outside of Portage High School, and were planning to commit a school shooting.

As officers were responding, the caller said they were going to go inside the school and hung up.

All Portage Township Schools were placed on lockdown, and officers were checking Portage High School for threats.

Police said there was no evidence of a genuine threat to safety, but the schools remained on lockdown as officers investigated.

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