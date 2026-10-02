Man shot, killed inside Portage Park smoke shop

A man was shot and killed inside a smoke shop in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood on Thursday night.

Chicago police responded to a call of shots fired in the 5600 block of West Irving Park Road just before 9:40 a.m. Police found a 34-year-old man inside the business with a gunshot wound to the throat.

CPS said the man was taken to Lutheran General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A witness told police they heard gunfire and saw a man running on foot away from the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Area Five Detectives are investigating.