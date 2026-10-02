Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot, killed inside Portage Park smoke shop

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A man was shot and killed inside a smoke shop in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood on Thursday night. 

Chicago police responded to a call of shots fired in the 5600 block of West Irving Park Road just before 9:40 a.m. Police found a 34-year-old man inside the business with a gunshot wound to the throat. 

CPS said the man was taken to  Lutheran General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

A witness told police they heard gunfire and saw a man running on foot away from the scene. 

No other injuries were reported. 

Area Five Detectives are investigating.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue