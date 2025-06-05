Man, 18, charged in April shooting 2 other men on CTA bus in Portage Park

Man charged in Portage Park bus shooting to appear in court

A Chicago man was charged with shooting two other men during an argument on a CTA bus in April.

William Soto, 18, was arrested on Tuesday by members of the Area Five Homicide Investigation Support Team. He was charged with two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder.

He was identified as the person who shot and wounded the men while on the bus in the 4800 block of West Belmont Avenue.

On April 28, around midnight, police said a 40-year-old man got into an argument with another man [Soto] as they exited the 77 Belmont bus near Cicero Avenue. The other man fired shots before getting away.

The 40-year-old was shot in the leg and abdomen and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in fair condition.

Another passenger, a 22-year-old man, was grazed by a bullet on his ankle. He was taken to a local hospital in good condition.

A woman at the scene said that one of the victims was her husband.

Soto is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Thursday.