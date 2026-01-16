Portage Park barber creates custom Bears hair for superfans ahead of Sunday's game

A barber in Portage Park is creating some epic, custom Chicago Bears haircuts for superfans ahead of Sunday's playoffs game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Marcous Figueroa called his barber, Erick Camargo, a pro. He went to him for a very special custom cut before the Bears face off against the Rams. The right side of his head says "Bears," the left says "2026," and down the middle reads "Chicago."

Figueroa has been a Bears fan his whole life.

"They came a long way and now they're p," he said. "They're rising. So I'm impressed about that."

Firgueroa got this haircut two weeks ago at Epic Academy Barber School in the back of Epic Studios barbershop in the city's Portage Park neighborhood.

He watched the Bears game the whole time.

"We just told Marcos, hey Marcos, why don't we just go with the Bear theme? And Marcos said, yea, let's go with the Bears theme because we're going to take this 2026 Bear all the way guys," Camargo said.

He came in Friday to get the sides colored orange before Sunday. He also got his nails painted orange, inspired by Caleb Williams.

Tito Perez, who did the manicure, said the Bears' winning stream means a lot to the city.

"Whatever we go through, say like gun violence, the violence in Chicago; it's a good thing that the Bears are winning because it's lifting us up. We haven't had the chance since Derrick Rose played for the Bulls when the city got lifted up," he said.

Epic Studio has been at this location in Portage Park for the last four years, but Camargo opened Epic Academy last summer to give the community an opportunity to learn about small trade.

"I create education right here for people. We empower people to get education. So this a career and anybody trying to get their career, we get the licensed by state board of Illinois," he said.

He teaches students to do designs like what he crafted for Figueroa and Saif Elzemmialy, who has the Bears logo carved into the back of his head.

"Actually I find it so attractive and I ask Erick before this and he say, it's going to be great with the haircut,'" Elzemmialy said.

Camargo said if the Bears win, he's giving away free haircuts on Monday.