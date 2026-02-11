Portage, Indiana, mayor pitches proposal for new Bears stadium site

Arlington Heights and towns in Northwest Indiana are upping their game for a stadium deal with the Chicago Bears.

While the team's season is over, the renewed push for a new stadium is in playoff mode, with more cities throwing their hats and money at the team to come to their community.

Three years after the Bears purchased the old Arlington Heights race track, the deal to bring the team to the northwest suburb has yet to be finalized.

"The Bears do not have property tax certainty. They will not be able to finance the stadium," said Marc Ganis.

Ganis specializes in high-level sports transactions. He said that is what's holding up the deal in Illinois.

"Lenders are not going to lend them money, knowing that their property tax bill could become astronomical from one year to the next," he said.

Ganis says Arlington Heights remains the only viable option in Illinois. But just across the border in Gary and the city of Portage are showing true interest in the team.

"This is about having the same roar at a new shore," said Portage, Indiana, Mayor Austin Bonta.

Just 40 miles from Soldier Field, Bonta is ready to give the Bears 300 acres of land for free.

"We also have a partner who's able to offer a financial deal to finance the stadium so that they'll be able to utilize it rent-free at no cost to taxpayers and no cost to the Bears," he said.

Portage is calling it Hallas Harbor. The city recently made its pitch video to the Bears.

Indiana legislatures are working on a possible offer that would pave the way for a multibillion-dollar, publicly owned stadium at no cost to the team.

"I never take anything as if it's a bluff. I'm always concerned," Gov. JB Pritzker said.

"Indiana is moving aggressively," Ganis said.

The city of Gary is offering the Bears three different proposed sites to build on, touting Gary's access to the rails, highway, and its airport. It would revitalize the former Steel City.

And if the Bears choose Illinois, Ganis said the organization would walk away from a lot of money.

"And they would be loyal to the fans, they would be loyal to the history of the team being in Illinois, and they should get a lot of credit," he said.

Ganis expects a decision and deal to be reached within weeks.

He says Illinois needs to move fast because Indiana lawmakers take a break at the end of the month, and the Hoosier State is pushing to get this done before then.