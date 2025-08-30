Porkchop Chicago BBQ restaurant in Edgewater heavily damaged by fire

Chicago firefighter hurt while putting out Edgewater restaurant fire

A barbecue restaurant was heavily damaged in a fire Saturday afternoon in the Edgewater neighborhood on the North Side of Chicago.

The fire started in the rear of Porkchop Chicago BBQ at 6341 N. Broadway, but quickly spread to the attic, according to Chicago Fire Department District Chief Scott Shawaluk.

Due to the size of the building and the extent of the fire, a total of about 144 firefighters responded to the scene.

No civilians were injured in the fire, but one firefighter suffered a minor injury.

The restaurant was heavily damaged in the fire, but Shawaluk said firefighters were able to prevent it from being completely destroyed.

No neighboring buildings were damaged in the fire.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.