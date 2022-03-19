Poppin' Dough donut shop reopens Saturday following pipe repairs

CHICAGO (CBS) – A community of customers came through making for an exciting day for a Longwood Manor donut shop.

Poppin' Dough has been closed since December after a collapsed pipe caused flooding and major plumbing problems.

So, the owners turned to GoFundMe and after we highlighted their struggle -- donations poured in.

They pulled in more than $11,000 in just a matter of days.

It still wasn't enough to cover the massive bill, but then the contractor helped him get things done at cost.

Poppin' Dough on 95th street re-opens at 8 a.m.