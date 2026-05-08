Chicago's own Pope Leo XIV marks one year as first American leader of Catholic Church

Friday marks one year since Chicago's own Robert Prevost became Pope Leo XIV, leader of the Catholic Church.

One year ago, the world watched as white smoke billowed from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican, as then Cardinal Robert Prevost was elected pope. On Friday, parishioners gathered in St. Peter's Square as the fist American pope waved to crowds from the balcony of St Peter's Basilica, marking his first year as pontiff.

In Chicago's south suburbs, Pope Leo's childhood parish also celebrated the first anniversary of his election to the papacy.

The day started with a special mass at Christ Our Savior Church in South Holland, the current home of Pope Leo's childhood parish.

South Siders in the pews could each trace a connection to Pope Leo. Some saw him during mass over the years. Others sang in the choir with his mother. Some were even classmates.

Each of them was overjoyed one year ago when a familiar name, Robert Prevost, was announced as the new pope. They said they have felt the impact Pope Leo has made in his first year as pontiff.

"The joy and the civility and the love that he's bringing to the world right now is just so special and so much needed," said Jean Koehler, who went to school with the pope when they were children, at St. Mary's School on the South Side of Chicago.

Koehler never met the pope while they were at St. Mary's together, but their parents did.

"Her parents and his parents were in the choir together," said her husband, Frank.

The Koehlers have the receipts to prove it, or at least a recipe – Pope Leo's mother's version of sloppy joes, which she calls "Messy Joesphs."

After the breakfast at Christ Our Savior Church, the next stop on the pilgrimage was the pope's childhood church and school – St. Mary's of the Assumption, in Riverdale. The campus is now privately owned and in the process of restoration.

The group then headed to Pope Leo's childhood home in Dolton, where a brand-new portrait of Pope Leo is hanging, courtesy of the Midwest Augustinians.

Father Tony Pizzo also shared a personal letter from Pope Leo himself: "You can assure the responsible parties of my best wishes and appreciation of the interest in using the house as a platform for some kind of social development."

"He's always thinking ahead," Pizzo said.

The village of Dolton purchased Pope Leo's childhood home last year for $375,000, and has designated it as an official landmark.

Dolton officials have said they plan to work with the Chicago Archdiocese to possibly create a museum on the site. Dolton Mayor Jason House has said they hope to have a project completed by Spring 2027.