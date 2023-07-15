Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Pop-up storms over the weekend

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: Pop-up storms by evening
First Alert Weather: Pop-up storms by evening 02:36

CHICAGO (CBS) -- While we're expecting a few pop-up storms on Saturday and Sunday evening, the severe threat remains low.

5-panel-daypart-today-20.png
CBS News Chicago
highs-today-adi-34.png
CBS News Chicago
2-day-forecast-left-am-6.png
CBS News Chicago

Quieter and slightly cooler early next week. Highs in the low to mid-80s and lots of sunshine.  

7-day-forecast-am-20.png
CBS News Chicago

Today:

A few leftover showers and storms early this morning (mainly far south) then another chance for showers and storms in early afternoon. High 88.

Tonight:

Mostly clear. Low 66.

Tomorrow:

Sunshine early, then a chance of showers and storms in the evening. High 85.

Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on July 15, 2023 / 6:27 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.