First Alert Weather: Pop-up storms over the weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- While we're expecting a few pop-up storms on Saturday and Sunday evening, the severe threat remains low.
Quieter and slightly cooler early next week. Highs in the low to mid-80s and lots of sunshine.
Today:
A few leftover showers and storms early this morning (mainly far south) then another chance for showers and storms in early afternoon. High 88.
Tonight:
Mostly clear. Low 66.
Tomorrow:
Sunshine early, then a chance of showers and storms in the evening. High 85.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.