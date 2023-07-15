First Alert Weather: Pop-up storms over the weekend

First Alert Weather: Pop-up storms by evening

CHICAGO (CBS) -- While we're expecting a few pop-up storms on Saturday and Sunday evening, the severe threat remains low.

Quieter and slightly cooler early next week. Highs in the low to mid-80s and lots of sunshine.

Today:

A few leftover showers and storms early this morning (mainly far south) then another chance for showers and storms in early afternoon. High 88.

Tonight:

Mostly clear. Low 66.

Tomorrow:

Sunshine early, then a chance of showers and storms in the evening. High 85.