Poor People's Army camping out in Humboldt Park ahead of DNC protest

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group of activists who advocate poverty-related issues set up camp on Saturday in Humboldt Park, ahead of a planned protest march during the Democratic National Convention to bring attention to homelessness in the United States.

Several members of the Poor People's Army had walked from Milwaukee to Chicago after the Republican National Convention, and said they didn't get a warm welcome when they arrived in Humboldt Park.

Setting up their camp on the corner of California and Division, members of the Poor's People Army say they got an unexpected response to their arrival in Humboldt Park after weeks on the road.

"Our first taste was not very good, being greeted by two busloads of police officers when we have little kids. That's not quite the way to greet or welcome anybody to the city of Chicago," Poor People's Army national organizer Cheri Honkala said.

Members said they also heard from Ald. Jessie Fuentes (26th), whose ward includes Humboldt Park.

"She came down here. She came straight at me," Honkala said. "She just said 'Not around here. You're not doing this.'"

Fuentes explained her position on social media, posting a letter sent to the Poor People's Army asking them to reconsider their setup in Humboldt Park, arguing it could interfere with existing efforts to house and support unhoused people already living in tents in the park.

"The demonstration of a tent encampment does not improve the conditions of our unhoused neighbors, it does not come with resources for their everyday needs and it does not ensure them housing. This demonstration will further strain an already delicate situation," Fuentes wrote.

Honkala said while police and Fuentes gave them a rude welcome, neighbors who live near Humboldt Park have been more gracious, with some people bringing water, lawn chairs, and food.

"You know, it's always the politicians. It's always the politicians. Nobody just comes from across the street and says, you know, not in my neighborhood kind of thing. Those things are always politically motivated," Honkala said. "I'm hoping the mayor will offer more hospitality as the days go by."

The group said they plan to stay in the park until 4 p.m. on Monday, when they plan to march to the United Center. Their route – which was approved on a technicality, because the city failed to respond to their permit application in time – would take them past the security perimeter around the DNC.

Organizers said they will follow their original plan, and hope the city supports them in their mission to raise awareness about homelessness.

"We're adhering to a higher law, and that's one of humanity," Honkala said. "The thing that we need to be upset about and ashamed of is that in our rich country we allow anybody to be homeless on our streets for even five minutes, and if people are ashamed of that, if the mayor's ashamed of that, then they need to put an end to it."

contributed to this report.