Already worried about pollution, Gary, Indiana residents push back against rollbacks of EPA standards

Community members came together in Gary, Indiana, Tuesday night to push back against U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rollbacks and to call for cleaner air.

CBS News Chicago's investigative reporting was brought up at a Gary City Council committee meeting Tuesday night ahead of EPA hearings scheduled for next week.

The CBS News Chicago Investigators were the first to report on the significant industrial pollution in Northwest Indiana stemming from the steel production facilities in the area — and the health impact on the people living in Gary.

Gary residents have higher risks for developing asthma and some cancers.

The City of Gary already fails to meet federal air quality standards, so EPA rollbacks could have a major impact there.

"I think that what we will start to see with those rollbacks is increased visits to doctor's offices and emergency rooms from people who are suffering from the impacting effects of those pollutants in the community," said Gary Health Commissioner Dr. Janet Seabrook.

The EPA meetings centered around the steel production plants are scheduled for Sept. 3 and 4.