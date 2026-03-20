Police issue warning after string of business burglaries in Chinatown

Chicago police are warning residents after a string of business burglaries in Chicago's Chinatown neighborhood.

According to police, businesses were broken into through the rear doors, and property was stolen from inside.

The burglaries took place at the following locations:

2200 block of South Wentworth Avenue on March 16 at 4:30 a.m.



200 block of West Cermak on March 19 at 12:55 a.m

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.