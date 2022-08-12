Watch CBS News
Police warn of apartment burglaries in Lincoln Park, Near North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Thursday issued an alert about a string of apartment burglaries in Lincoln Park and on the Near North Side in recent days.

In each incident, a burglar has gotten into an apartment through unlocked rear or side windows and has taken various personal property.

The burglaries happened in the morning hours on the following dates and at the following locations:

  • Thursday, Aug. 4, in the 1300 block of North Cleveland Avenue;
  • Friday, Aug. 5, again in the 1300 block of North Cleveland Avenue;
  • Friday, Aug. 5, in the 2200 block of North Bissell Street;
  • Saturday, Aug. 6, in the 2200 block of North Fremont Street;
  • Wednesday, Aug. 10, in the 1800 block of North Halsted Street.

There is no description of or information about a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.

First published on August 11, 2022 / 7:51 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

