Police warn of man luring women through escort apps, sexually assaulting them on Chicago's West Side

Chicago police issued an alert Thursday about a rash of criminal sexual assaults that have happened on one block on Chicago's West Side, committed by a man who lures his victims by setting up dates through an escort app.

The sexual assaults happened between Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, and Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, in the 5600 block of West Washington Boulevard in the South Austin neighborhood, police said.

The victims were women whom the attacker had come to him after arranging a date on an escort application, police said.

Once the women arrived at the prearranged location, the man pulled out a handgun and sexually assaulted them, police said.

Police did not specify how many women were victimized, nor did they provide more information the escort application involved.

Police described the attacker as a man between the ages of 26 and 30, last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, a gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and a black do-rag.

Anyone with information is asked to call Harrison Area Detectives at 312-746-8251 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #JK162665.